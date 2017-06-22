Light at the end of the tunnel for brave Agatha (6)

The family of a little Cupar girl diagnosed with leukaemia are organising a series of fund-raisers to say ‘thank you’ to the charities that have helped them through their ordeal.

Six-year-old Agatha King, a pupil at St Columba’s Primary School, reaches a major milestone on July 10 when she takes her last chemotherapy tablets after two-and-a-half years of gruelling treatment.

To celebrate, she’s holding a fund-raising disco in her school this Tuesday, June 27, which will be followed next month by a charity golf day at Ladybank Golf Club organised by her dad Kevin.

There’ll also be a silent auction to which a number of top hotels and restaurants have donated.

All the money raised will go to CCLASP (Children with Cancer and Leukaemia Advice and Support for Parents); TCCL (Tayside Children with Cancer and Leukaemia) and Ward 29 of Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, where Agatha has received much of her treatment.

Said her mum Karen: “Whilst Agatha has been incredibly brave throughout treatment and coped with everything cancer has thrown at her, she has developed a huge fear of needles.

“When Agatha’s treatment finishes and her port is removed she will have to have cannulas if medication is needed.

“We are aiming to raise enough money to buy the ward two vein scanners, which use infrared light to identify veins and help the placement of cannulas to become more accurate and therefore a quicker process.

“We also feel these would benefit any child in ward 29 needing a cannula and not just those with cancer.”

Details of all the fund-raising events can be found on a Facebook page called Agatha’s Silver Lining.

Explained Karen: “Our mantra for Agatha has always been ‘every cloud has a silver lining’, so that no matter how awful things have seemed there’s always a ray of light.

“We had only moved to Cupar six months before Agatha was diagnosed and we feel blessed for that every day that we moved into such a supportive community. Support has come from the most unexpected of places at times and it has really helped us to keep going. So thank you to Cupar, our friends and families and even strangers for being part of our Silver Lining.”