LinkLiving course to help vulnerable young people in Fife

Young people in Fife who have experienced some sort of trauma in their lives are being offered help to build leadership qualities as part of a new project.

LinkLiving, part of the Link group of social enterprises, has been awarded £50,000 as part of the latest funding package from the Young Start Fund, run by the Big Lottery Fund.

And the cash will enable LinkLiving’s employability service, SmartLiving, to work in partnership with Total Health, a specialist health and sports science company, to provide a unique nine-week programme called Steps to Resilience – be what you want to be.

The project will specifically address the personal development needs of vulnerable young people who have experienced trauma.

The project is due to start in Fife and Edinburgh in April.

Sarah Smith, director of LinkLiving, which is based in Kirkcaldy, said: “We are delighted that Big Lottery Fund Scotland has awarded a Young Start grant to LinkLiving.

“This innovative project has been developed through the strong belief that these young people can be supported to develop the survival tools they have gained through adverse circumstances into positive skills for their futures.

“The programme aims to harness the spark and determination that these young people clearly have and help them to ignite this into leadership qualities.”

Run by the Big Lottery Fund Scotland, Young Start awards money from dormant bank and building society accounts.

This supports a range of projects to help young people aged eight to 24 reach their full potential.

The news was welcomed by Roger Mullin, Kirkcaldy MP, who said: “I wish SmartLiving and the 40 young participants who will take part in this great scheme, every success.”