Maggie’s fundraiser Claire comes back to where it all began

Claire Heaton took a job with our Maggie’s Centre in Fife four years ago – but it was only four weeks ago that she actually started working there.

Just days after being offered the post of fundraising organiser for Maggie’s Fife, the same job became available in Dundee and, because Claire lives across the Tay, she was ideally suited for that post and went there instead.

Claire in the centre

Now, four years on, she is finally working as Maggie’s Fife’s fundraising manager, taking over for a year from Tu Edwards, who is on maternity leave.

“It’s quite strange how it all worked out,” Claire told the Press.

“I was all set to start in the Fife centre and had been down and visited and been introduced to everyone when the same post became vacant in Dundee, so it made more sense for me to go and work there instead.

“Now, four years on that’s me finally making it here, and I’m loving it so far.”

Claire (28), who studied law at university, was thrown in at the deep end in her new post with the 10th anniversary gala dinner taking place just three weeks after she started.

“It was a bit of a baptism of fire, but I survived and I think the dinner went very well, although I can’t take much credit for that,” she said.

“My focus is on bringing in money to keep the centre operating, and it is challenging as it costs £500,000 a year to run.

“I identify and go out and speak to local groups about Maggie’s and what it does and try to persuade businesses to become sponsors through networking events.”

Claire says she wants to build on the fantastic work Tu has done, and one of the main focuses for the coming year will be promoting a new initiative called ‘Cancer in the Workplace,’ running workshops for local employers to help them to support any employees who are faced with a cancer diagnosis.

“It’s a completely free workshop and has been successfully piloted in each of the centres during the last year, so we are hoping it will do well here.”

“I just want to do the best I can to help people using our centre. I have been made very welcome by everyone here at Maggie’s Fife, as well as the centre users and local businesses.”