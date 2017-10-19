Match in memory of Rovers fan Aidan Sutherland

A memorial match will be held this weekend for Aidan Sutherland, the Kirkcaldy footballer who died due to complications from diabetes shortly after his 20th birthday.

The match, at Stark’s Park on Saturday, will help raise awareness of the illness and make a donation to the Diabetes Research and Wellness Foundation in memory of the young Raith fan.

The card display ahead of the memorial match. Picture: Fife Photo agency

The match is being organised by Aidan’s friend Ben Graham, and on the day there will also be a pipe band, stalls, face painting, and a ‘sweetie bar’.

On the pitch, friends and former teammates of Aidan’s will play alongside the likes of Colin Cameron and Darren Dods. It comes after a card display at last week’s Raith win over Arbroath.

Aidan died in July, during a trip to Newcastle with friends, after he fell ill and his blood sugar levels soared.

Ben said: “The main thing was raising awareness about Aidan, what had happened to him, how we could help stop that happening to anyone else, and how you could help somebody.

“Everybody we spoke to, no one really knew what they would do in that situation.”

Aidan’s dad John said: “Raith have really been phenomenal. When something like this has come up, they’ve really showed their worth as a family club.

“Their values are there, and they’ve really helped us so much, and helped Ben with the organising and helped us as a family.”

Aidan’s mum Lin said: “It’s key that people know what to do. You never know what you’re going to be faced with. And if you can recognise these symptoms in anyone you don’t have a lot of time.

“It has to be acted upon quickly.”

Ben added: “It should be a really good day, everyone that’s involved is really looking forward to it.

“Everything about the day, just from playing at Stark’s Park, to playing with professionals, and just getting old friends together.”

John said: “It’ll be a nice day for everyone. For us to able to soak up what’s happening in Aidan’s memory, and for the guys to have the opportunity to play on this hallowed turf.”

Diabetes Research and Wellness Foundation community fundraiser Karen Scott said: “We’re very honoured that we’ve been chosen as the charity for the memorial match.

“Part of our remit is to raise awareness about diabetes, and that’s what this day is all about, in memory of Aidan.

“It’s important that people know what to do if someone has a hyper or a hypo.

“Sadly, if the right actions aren’t taken quickly, the consequences can be fatal.”

Raith chairman Alan Young said: “We’re happy to help any family at a time like this, especially given the fact that Aidan was a Raith fan whose life was tragically cut short.

“We’re delighted to do what we can to raise awareness of diabetes, and also hopefully raise some funds for charity.”

Kick-off is 1pm, with events beforehand starting at noon.