Meet 84-year-old who uses tech skills to help OAPs

A kind hearted-pensioner from Dysart has proved age should not be a barrier to technology when it comes to the enjoyment of others.

For 84-year-old octogenarian BettyAuchterlonie has used her computer skills and self-taught technical know-how to help bring a little light relief for elderly residents in a local care home.

Having never even turned on a computer until she had reached retirement age, Betty said that learning a few very simple and basic techniques has opened up a whole new range of opportunities.

“I’d never had to use a computer but after I retired I enroled on a photographic course and learning basic computer skills came from there,” Betty explained.

“From there on in I’ve picked up the basic skills and it’s proved invaluble.

“And if I can do it, then I’m certain anyone can,” she joked.

Betty’s skills are now, quite literally, proving music to the ears of local pensioners.

“I enjoy a whole range of music so download a lot from the internet,” said Betty.

“A friend who has a relative at the home said that they didn’t have much access to music so I thought it would be a good idea to put some classic music onto a memory stick and take it in.

“It proved a huge success, so much so that I was asked to come back and do it again.”

So popular was Betty’s musical gesture, she has now just held a fundraising raffle in the local cafe, raising enough money to provide a portable, easy to use, MP3 player for the residents at Adam House Care Home in Dysart.

And locals have been quick to praise Betty’s community spirited efforts.

“Betty is an inspiration for us all, especially in the way she wanted to bring a little enjoyment to others, so we were only too delighted to be able to help with her fund raisng,” said Nicola Brooksbank, owner of Coffee Cabin, who ran the raffle.

Now Betty has presented the USB player to care home staff and has also transferred hundreds of tracks to memory sticks, which will provide hours of entertainment for the residents.

“I’ve found that 1950s and ‘60s music is the most popular, as well as instrumental versions of popular tunes,” said Betty.

And her efforts have certainly been appreciated by those at Adam House.

“We are absolutely thrilled and very much appreciative of what Betty has done for our residents,” said Veronica Cherrit, general manager.

“There is already a big demand for the musicbox and it is particularly beneficial to residents with dementia.

“Sometimes all it takes is for a person to hear music from a bygone era which will trigger a response. It is hugely beneficial.”