Needles found in Fife park sparks outrage

A Fife councillor has called on police to host a public meeting, after discarded needles were found in a children’s play park.

Cllr Linda Holt has urged Police Scotland to hold the meeting to hear concerns of residents and give advice about what members of the public should do if they come across evidence of illegal drug use.

Residents in Anstruther raised concerns after needles were found in Bankie Park recently, and Cllr Holt thinks people in the town feel less safe following the closure of Anstruther’s police station.

She said: “I have been approached by a number of people concerned about what they see as a growing drugs problem in Anstruther.

“For the first time discarded needles are appearing in local play areas and junkies have been seen shooting up in public.

She commented: “People feel helpless and are rightly worried about their children’s safety.

“Police services in Anstruther have been steadily reducing, with the police station in March Crescent now completely shut down.

“People feel less safe not just because of a perceived growth in criminal activity in the town but because a police response now takes significantly longer to arrive as it has to come from St Andrews or further afield.

Cllr Holt concluded: “I am calling on the local police to have a public meeting in Anstruther where they can hear residents’ concerns, give advice about what people should do if they encounter evidence of illegal drug use and, I hope, allay worries about public safety.”

A Fife Council spokesman saif the local authority was investigating the issue, while PC Gill Tetlow, local community officer, said police acted following the recent discovery.

She said: “In response we’ve carried out increased high visibility foot patrols, liaised with local schools and handed leaflets within the community, as well as displayed posters, encouraging people to report any concerns about drug crime to us through 101 or pass information anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

If you find discarded needles, call Fife Council’s Contact Centre on 03452 555555, who will provide the appropriate advice.