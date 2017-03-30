New chairman of Integration Joint Board appointed

Simon Little, non-executive member of NHS Fife Board, has been appointed as the new chairman of Fife’s Health and Social Care Partnership’s Integration Joint Board (IJB).

The appointment comes as the current chairman, Rona Laing, steps down.

Tricia Marwick, chairman of NHS, Fife said: “I thank Rona for her invaluable contribution and passion for service integration and the difference that can be made by working in partnership.

“As she steps down, I welcome Simon who, with a wealth of experience, will continue our drive to re-shape, modernise and transform health and social care services so people in Fife can live healthy and fulfilling lives for as long as possible.”

Paul Hawkins, chief executive, added: “The creation of the new partnership is one of the biggest changes seen in health and social work, and Rona’s wealth of experience has been extremely valued. I’m pleased to welcome Simon as chairman, to build on the achievements of Rona, the Board, and those working on the frontline to make positive change happen.”