New health role for Tricia

Tricia Marwick, former Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, has been appointed as new chairman of NHS Fife.

Ms Marwick (63) represented the Glenrothes area from 1999 as an MSP standing for the SNP party, firstly in Mid Scotland and Fife and latterly through Fife and Glenrothes.

Alongside the constituency’s Labour MP, Lindsay Roy, she successfully campaigned against NHS plans to close the out-of-hours service at Glenrothes Hospital in 2013.

She stood down as Presiding Officer this year.

Congratulating Ms Marwick on her appointment, deputy leader of the Scottish Labour Party, MSP Alex Rowley said; “I have no doubt that her wide experience and ability will be needed in what is a very difficult time for health and social care services in Fife.

“As a former Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament she demonstrated strong leadership and an ability to bring people together and all of these skills will be required as we face up to the big challenges for our NHS moving forward.

“I look forward to working with Mrs Marwick and will be seeking an early meeting with her once she is in post”.

However, the appointment was not met with unanimous praise among Fife’s councillors. Cllr Bryan Poole said that there had to be questions asked of an appointment so closely aligned with the Scottish Government, doubting whether Ms Marwick would challenge Health Minister Shona Robinson over NHS Fife funding issues.