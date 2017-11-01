NHS Fife staff efforts recognised in health awards shortlist

Four NHS Fife staff members have been shortlisted for this year’s Scottish Health Awards.

The awards recognise the extraordinary efforts of staff on frontline health services, and are open to NHS Scotland professionals and other partner organisations.

This year’s event takes place on Thursday at the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh.

The health board has finalists in four categories including midwife, dentist, support worker and volunteer.

Jennifer Cowe, a staff midwife at the Victoria Hospital, was involved in presenting a successful series of videos for expectant mums offering tips in preparation for giving birth which were shared on social media channels.

Dental specialist Barry Corkey has developed and leads “the most responsive and caring team of specially trained paediatric dentists in Scotland”, which is the only direct access unit in Scotland undertaking ‘tongue tie relief’ in babies to assist breastfeeding.

He also leads an innovative cleft palate network which aims to ensure the best outcome for children with this condition.

While Lauren Templeman, a therapy support worker in the intensive therapy service child mental health team, is recognised for her ability to engage young people and motivate them during their recovery.

She also supports the nurses, psychiatrist, psychologist and dieticians to help engage vulnerable young people with severe mental health difficulties from ages eight to 18. In doing so, she helps patients to interact with specialists, agencies and community support networks to allow them the opportunity for the best chance of a successful recovery.

In the volunteer category are Roslyn and Andy Hume, a husband and wife, who are volunteer drivers for Victoria Hospice, and have worked tirelessly for the last 17 years to provide this vital support.

NHS Fife Chief Executive, Paul Hawkins, said: “I am delighted to see the efforts of our staff coming to wider recognition and it is a fantastic achievement for each of the finalists to be vying for such prestigious awards.

“We are very fortunate in Fife to have such inspirational and hard working staff, not only in our frontline services, but across the health board in all roles.

“I wish everyone the best of luck on the night.”