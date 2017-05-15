NHS Fife systems “repaired” after cyber attack

NHS Fife says it has cleaned and repaired its computer system after it was affected by the cyber attack which hit health boards across the UK last week.

A spokesman from Fife said there was no evidence that patient data had been compromised, however revealed an area of contamination had been identified in its system on Friday.

The problem was then isolated, before work was undertaken to cleanse and repair it from a malicious programme known as ransomware.

A GP surgery in Burntisland was temporarily affected by the attack this morning.

A letter appeared outside the surgery saying doctors were unable to see patients, take blood or make appointments because staff could not access patient notes.

However, the surgery has since re-opened.

Chief executive Paul Hawkins said: “As a precautionary measure over the weekend a comprehensive programme of diagnostics and preventative work was carried out to protect our systems.

“Additionally, we have provided assistance to GP practices and worked with hospital teams across Fife to help safeguard systems.

“At this time, there is no indication of any further issues.

“It is important to note that patient care is unaffected and due to the hard work of our staff we have continued to provide normal services.”

The NHS regions across the UK were victims of a ransomware attack which affected computer systems around the world last week.

In a statement released on Saturday, Shona Robison, Scottish Health Secretary, said: “This has been a global cyber-attack which has impacted on countries across the world and clearly any incident of this nature is hugely concerning – but it’s important to stress that there is no evidence to suggest patient data has been compromised.”