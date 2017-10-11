NHS Fife to get share of additional £5m winter resilience cash

The promise of an additional £5 million is being given to NHS boards to combat the impact that winter has across health and social care service, the Scottish Government has announced.

Speaking during a visit to Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital, health secretary Shona Robison said the additional funding would support winter planning and enhance resilience across services, and would ensure that patients are seen quickly, efficiently and without delay.

She added that the extra funding, which will see NHS Fife receive £ 340,148 , will also be used to maximise additional staffing to help with weekend discharges in the face of an anticipated rise in attendances during the busy winter months.

This extra winter funding builds on the £9 million being invested to improve A&E performance, and £50 million support to improve waiting times performance.

“We are working hard to ensure our NHS is as prepared as it can be for the extra demands on services over the winter, which is why we are working closely with health and social care services to ensure they have the right plans in place,” said Mrs Robison.

“Scotland is well-prepared to head in to winter. We have the best A&E performance anywhere in the UK. However there is no room for complacency and this additional £5 million funding will give an extra boost to health boards’ and their partners’ winter planning.

“We’ll also continue to provide national support to our hospitals in implementing best practice across the country, so that all patients get the same excellent NHS care no matter where they live or the time of year.”

The cash boost has been welcomed by Tricia Marwick, NHS Fife chairman who highlighted the additional pressures winter put on services.

She said: “Patients admitted at this time of year tend to stay in hospital for longer and NHS staff are continually looking at ways to ensure more of our patients receive the right care at the right time and by the right professional – whether this is out in the community or in a hospital setting.

“Our winter planning helps ensure we continue to be able to do this during busier periods.”