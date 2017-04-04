NHS urges caution to avoid accidents around the home

Householders are being urged by NHS 24 to avoid DIY disasters and garden mishaps this Easter by being mindful of accidents.

Accidents cost the lives of an average of 1,294 people in Scotland annually, and are the leading cause of death up to the age of 44. RosPA (Royal Society for Prevention of Accidents) estimates that home and leisure accidents in Scotland cost society around £7.8 billion a year.

And while the number of deaths on the road is falling, these are offset by a rise in fatal home and leisure accidents.

As part of the national Be-Healthwise this Easter campaign – the public are being urged to take care and be able to deal with any minor injuries before tackling all-important home and garden improvements. Advice includes a few simple steps including checking when the GP surgery is open, restocking medicine cabinets and knowing how to treat minor cuts and bruises.

Professor George Crooks, NHS 24’s medical director, said: “We’re encouraging DIY enthusiasts to keep treatments for minor injuries, such as plasters and non stick dressings, in the first aid box, visit their pharmacist for health advice and know when they can get an appointment at their GP surgery.

“We don’t want a DIY hobby to end in a nasty accident and with many GP surgeries closed over the Easter weekend; these are a few simple steps people can take to stay healthy.”

Further information can be found at www.nhsinform.scot