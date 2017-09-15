Rallying round donor drive to help Fife firefighter Gary

A former Kirkcaldy man has given his backing to this Saturday’s bone marrow donor drive at Kirkcaldy Fire Station.

The event was organised after one of the crew, Gary Dall (49) from Kirkcaldy, a firefighter of almost 30 years, was diagnosed with myelodysplasia (MDS), a blood cancer in which the bone marrow does not make enough healthy blood cells.

Kenny Greig, who now lives in Steelend near Dunfermline, is also suffering from the rare condition.

He said: “I came back from holiday in November of last year with a cough.

“I eventually went to see my doctor at the start of this year and eventually after going for tests, was diagnosed with MDS in February. I’d never even heard of it.”

Kenny started chemotherapy treatment in March and, like Gary, is now waiting to find a suitable donor for a bone marrow transplant.

“The consultant said at the start of this year that without a bone marrow transplant I would be dead within a year,” Kenny said.

“I’m now going every three weeks to the Victoria Hospital for treatment, which has brought my blood count right back up.

“The drug I’m taking is a help, but it’s not a cure.

“I have to say though, the haematology staff at the Vic are absolutely superb. You won’t find a better group of nurses anywhere.”

Prior to his diagnosis, Kenny, a Raith Rovers fan of almost 50 years, was a security supervisor for Securitas working at Forth Ports, but has been on sick leave since January.

“My boss said to me that under no circumstances was I to resign, so they’ve been very supportive.”

Kenny is urging people to join the donor drive for the Anthony Nolan Trust on Saturday. Any healthy person between the ages of 16 and 30 can register to become a stem cell donor.

All they have to do is complete a form and fill a ‘spit kit’ with saliva. They must not have eaten or drank anything for 30 minutes beforehand.

The drive takes place at Kirkcaldy Fire Station this Saturday between 11am-4pm and again on Saturday evening at Fife Ice Arena at the Fife Flyers - Edinburgh Capitals game.