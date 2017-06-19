Residents’ alarm over black smoke at Mossmorran

Communities living near the Mossmorran plant have expressed concerns after thick, black smoke poured during another unexpected incident of flaring on Sunday night.

Residents had initially been plagued by extended flaring last week which officials from plant owners ExxonMobil Chemical Limited said was due to a “process upset” and issued an apology adding “we would like to assure residents it is our aim to keep flaring to a minimum”.

But shortly after 7pm last night the plant began to flare agin without residents having been informed, and this time began to belch black smoke, which residents fear could contain toxic elements.

ExxonMobil are expected to release a statement shortly.