Scots urged to unite for World Cancer Day

Scots are being asked to unite on World Cancer Day (Saturday, February 4) to help beat cancer sooner.

Cancer Research UK is calling on men, women and children to play their part by wearing a Unity Band or donating.

Money raised will help fund life-saving research and help bring forward the day when all cancers are cured. The Unity Bands are made of two parts, knotted together, to symbolise strength in unity and the power of what can be achieved when people join forces.

The bands come in three different colours and are available in all 84 Cancer Research UK shops for a suggested donation of £2 as well as online this link

Every band worn, every donation made and everyone who shows their support will help save more lives by funding research that will accelerate our progress in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

This year, Cancer Research UK is working with nine other charities to encourage people to wear a Unity Band and help raised vital funds. By joining together, the charities hope to raise awareness and make an impact in transforming the lives of millions who are affected by cancer.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK spokeswoman for Scotland, said: “World Cancer Day provides an opportunity for people across Scotland as well as across the world, to show that together we can be a powerful force to help beat cancer sooner.

“So many of us know someone affected by cancer, and wearing a Unity Band or donating is a simple and easy way to show your support. Whatever you motivation – to remember a loved one, celebrate people who have overcome the disease, or to rally in support of those going through treatment - World Cancer Day is a chance to get involved and help more people survive this disease.

“One in two people will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lifetime and every year around 31,900 people are diagnosed with cancer in Scotland. Survival has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress – but every step our doctors, nurses and scientists take relies on donations from the public and the tireless fund-raising of our supporters.

“We hope everyone joins us on World Cancer Day by wearing a Unity Band and pledging support so we can beat cancer sooner.”