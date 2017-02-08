Service advises Fifers to take a break from alcohol

Fife Alcohol Support Service (FASS) is urging people to give up alcohol for a few weeks.

With the festive season now well behind us, it is the month of January when resolutions are made and often broken. Anyone who gave up alcohol at the start of the year is now being urged to continue going without it throughout February.

Or if anyone hasn’t done so, are being urged to to consider giving up alcohol for a few weeks – starting now.

Jim Bett, service manager at FASS, said cutting the amount of alcohol you consume is a very good start to the year. “It can boost your energy levels, improve your sleep and can save you a lot of money.

In a recent survey of Scots who tried to have an alcohol-free January last year, 79 per cent of those surveyed saved money, 62 per cent slept better and had more energy and 49 per cent lost weight.

Jim said: “At FASS, we recognise that if a person reduces their alcohol intake, they can make a real reduction to their weight.

“The amount of calories contained in drinks is often overlooked. Many of them have a high calorific content.

“Also, the person who can eliminate alcohol for at least one month can also effect a real saving in their finances, and alcohol is a factor in more than 60 medical conditions, including liver disease, a number of cancers and depression.”

For more information or to speak to someone at Fife Alcohol Support Service, call 01592 206200.