Simple way you can raise funds for Maggie’s

The kitchen table; it’s one of the most important places in the house.

It’s where you eat, and probably have most of your important discussions – so it seems fitting that it will also be the setting for the latest fundraising bid for Maggie’s.

Taking place on Friday, May 5, this is your chance to put the ‘fun’ into ‘fundraising’.

The idea behind Kitchen Table Day is simple; bring together your nearest and dearest around the table for an event which will raise funds for Maggie’s.

Invite guests round and ask them to make a donation for entry.

The nature of the event itself is entirely up to you.

It could be for a meal, a board games night, a coffee morning, a supper, a book club, or cocktail-making.

And the venue is completely up to you.

Fancy livening up your day at work?

In Kirkcaldy an event is being held at the Path Tavern on Mid Street, organised by well-known local businesman, Alistair Cameron, who was also a member of Maggie’s Fife’s fundraising board.

With a £10 admission, the number of tickets have been limited to 50, so you’ll have to be quick.

The evening itself features a range of games, such as Irish heads-or-tails, and guess the weight of the cake.

There will also be a buffet and live music.

The Path’s Nicole Mackay said: “A lot of people have been affected by cancer.

“Supporting Maggie’s was important to us as so many people here at the pub have connections to it.

“A few of our regulars have lost their partners, friends or relatives.

‘‘So it’s close to the heart for us.”

Alison Allan, centrehead at Maggie’s Fife, said: “I can’t wait to see the wonderful events that people in Fife come up with to help make Maggie’s Kitchen Table Day 2017 a success.

‘‘Maggie’s Fife relies entirely on voluntary donations to allow us to keep on developing our unique programme of free support for all those living with cancer in the area.”

Maggie’s Kitchen Table Day 2017 is sponsored by Tunnock’s Biscuits who will be getting the celebrations off to a great start by offering the first 500 people to sign-up a free limited edition tea-towel within their Kitchen Table Day packs.

Boyd Tunnock CBE explains why they’re getting involved with the event this year: “We’ve supported our local Centre in Lanarkshire for many years now and regularly see how people living with cancer in our community really benefit from the fantastic, professional support Maggie’s offers.

“When we heard that Maggie’s was launching a nationwide event to gather friends and family around a table to raise money for the charity we thought it was the perfect opportunity to take our support further across the UK.”

For more information, or to sign up, go to: www.maggiescentres.org/campaigns/kitchen-table-day/