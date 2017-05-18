‘Slob’ in 11 challenges to raise cash for MS sufferers

A self-confessed “slob” is pushing himself to the limit by undertaking 11 gruelling challenges to raise funds for sufferers of multiple sclerosis.

Steven Henderson (22) says he is terrified of heights, but will go skydiving and abseiling.

And he will tackle assault courses and fun runs over the next few months, starting with this weekend.

Steven launches his campaign with the Bing Blazer, an assault course race in West Lothian on Saturday.

He was inspired by the battle his uncle faces every day after he was diagnosed with the condition several years ago.

Now, Steven wants to complete the 11 challenges to mark the 11,000 people in Scotland who suffer from MS.

Steven, from Thornton, said: “I need to do something to raise money and also raise awareness about the condition.

“My uncle was diagnosed with it a few years ago. The hardest thing is that the brain functions, but the body won’t always be able to do what you want.”

Steven’s challenges are; the Bing Blazer, the EMF Half Marathon, Tough Mudder, the sky dive, Spartan beast, Rough Runner 15K, Ben Nevis Night Hike, Loch Ness Beast Race, Total Warrior, Scottish Half Marathon, and abseiling from the Forth Bridge.

“I’ve called it the Chubby Challenger,” he added. “I’m not a fitness freak – exercise isn’t really my idea of fun.

“I’m normally a bit of a slob.

“I’ve been training for a few months so this is quite drastic for me. I’ve seen some of the challenges and the battles MS sufferers go through every single day, so I thought it’d be good to do something where I’m challenging myself.

“I’m terrified of heights,” Steven said. “It’s going to be hard to do the skydive.

“They’re probably going to have to throw me out the plane!”

Nicola Sinclair, head of fundraising at the MS Society Scotland, said: “Steven’s challenges are absolutely incredible.

“With support from amazing fundraisers like Steven we can fund research, run our freephone helpline and offer grants to support people living with the daily realities of a life with MS.”

Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/TheChubbyChallenger.