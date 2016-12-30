Staying active gets starring role in national film

Fife Council’s Active Fife team is championing a national film that it helped to produce in a bid to assist older adults to stay active and independent for as long as possible.

Paths for All, Fife Health & Wellbeing Alliance and Fife Council created the Strength and Balance for All film to demonstrate that doing some simple activities at least twice a week, in addition to doing a daily walk, can help you stay strong and balanced and reduce the risk of falls.

Vivienne McNiven, Active Fife project officer, who stars in the film, said: “This is an ideal way to keep you active in the home if you are unable to get outside often. We recommend reducing the time you spend sitting and in the hours that you would normally be awake try to move more. Doing the activities and trying to keep active by moving around your home will also help to increase your confidence!”

Cllr Mark Hood, chairman of Fife Sports Partnership and Executive Committee member added: “The physical health benefits of keeping active for as long as possible are well documented. Preventative approaches like this are vital in helping to reduce the sometimes devastating impact that trips and falls can have on older people.

To view the film, visit www.fifedirect.org.uk/activefife.