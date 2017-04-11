Take a little “Breathing Space” this Easter

Scots are being reminded to take a little breathing space and look after their mental health, this Easter.

Although the days are lighter and the weather is warming up, sometimes not everyone is in the mood for springtime activities.

But as part of the annual Be Health-wise this Easter campaign, NHS 24 is urging people not to be shy about asking for help.

Breathing Space, is run by trained advisors who listen, advise and signpost people on to other support services.

The special helpline is open throughout the Easter weekend for anyone suffering low mood, anxiety or depression.

NHS 24’s Medical Director Professor George Crooks said: “As summer fast approaches, most people look forward to the lighter and warmer days, however, it can be a hard time for some with family arguments and everyday stresses and strains.

“Money worries can also lead to many people finding the Easter break stressful rather than a time for relaxation.

“Mental suffering is hard for people to deal with, it can cause distress, sorrow and regret as well as physical symptoms like a feeling of weakness, exhaustion, decreased appetite and difficulty with sleeping.

“What is important is making sure you stay occupied, making sure you get out into the fresh air if possible and most importantly, speaking to other people. If you can, talk to a friend or relative about how you are feeling.

“Alternatively, if your feelings persist or you would prefer to leave family members out of it, you can talk to a trained advisor by calling Breathing Space on 0800 83 85 87.”

The Breathing Space website is www.breathingspace.scot and you can find general advice and information on how to stay healthy this Easter at www.nhsinform.scot