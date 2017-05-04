Video: Mum’s ‘living nightmare’ as rats scratch at walls

A mum says she is “going through hell” after her home became plagued with rats.

Lorraine Paterson (30) initially noticed them in her garden shortly after moving into the Ore Valley Housing Association property in Cardenden several years ago.

Lorraine paterson and her daughter Evie and dog Milo. Inset, the rats that have been caught. Picture: George McLuskie

But now, after being terrified by loud scratching inside her home, she put out traps and caught four of the giant rodents.

However, given the network of tunnels discovered underneath the floor boards, she has been advised it is likely they will return.

Lorraine, a dental nurse, first saw a rat in the garden not long after she moved in almost five years ago.

“I don’t let the kids out the back because of it. There’s a swing and a trampoline but they can’t use it as rats carry diseases. I hang my washing out and that’s it.”

But when her Yorkshire terrier Milo started acting strangely after hearing scratching noises behind the walls, she realised that the rats were much closer.

“I was so scared when I heard them at the walls, I thought they were going to come in. I had to keep the kids in my bedroom while I went to check.”

Efforts to trap the rats have since resulted in four dead.

Lorraine added: “I’ve been in touch with Ore Valley Housing and I just don’t feel supported in this at all.

“I’ve been told there are a lot of tunnels underneath the house and they will come back.

“The problem is obviously bigger than just my house. Something needs to be done.

“It’s so much stress having to chase this up. It’s one step forward, 10 steps back. I’m living an absolute nightmare.”

Colin McInnes, housing manager at Ore Valley, said: “We referred the matter to a pest control company.

“The contractor feels there is no health risk to the tenant as the rats are beneath the property rather than inside.

“The contractor also feels that for some reason the rats are prevalent in the area. We want to find out if there is a wider issue, so we’ve been in touch with the council.”

Dawn Jamieson, Fife Council environmental team manager, said: “We have been asked by Ore Valley Housing to carry out a survey in the surrounding area.

“This will be done as soon as possible and we’ll report back to Ore Valley.”