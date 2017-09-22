Why Maggie’s can coin it in

Our Maggie’s Centre is calling on Fifers to donate their old pound coins to help the charity continue to provide emotional, practical and social support to people affected by cancer.

The ‘Round Pound’ Appeal is a chance for people to help the charity by taking part in the amnesty and getting rid of their old pound coins.

Consumers have until October 15 to spend, bank or donate the old round £1 coins before they are completely replaced by the new 12-sided coin.

Alison Allan, centre head at Maggie’s Fife, said the appeal is a great opportunity for people to dig out their old pound coins and help Maggie’s.

She said: “Whether you donate as an individual or as a team, every pound donated can really make a difference to those facing tough questions, exhausting treatment and difficult emotions as a result of living with cancer.

“Of course, Maggie’s is welcoming all legal tender and any small change people might wish to donate is gratefully received to help us continue to support the thousands of people and families we help each year affected by cancer.”

The centre is to receive another cash boost thanks to a donation from a group of supporters from St Andrews.

The 17 women formed St Andrews Friends of Maggie’s in February, and in seven months have taken part in numerous events and raised thousands of pounds for Maggie’s in the process.

The women became friends through their Friday 5K running group, and wanted to support the charity after one of the members had a cancer diagnosis and treatment, while another member had cancer when she was 16, and her and her family were given support at the Maggie’s centre in Dundee.

“One of the women was diagnosed with cancer and used the Maggie’s centre,” explained Margo Lindsay (53) a member of the Friends.

“It provided invaluable support so we thought it would be lovely to give something back.

The group have taken part in around one or two events per month since forming and have raised an amazing £12,000 so far.

They plan on donating the money they have raised with a long distance relay of 66 miles between the Maggie’s centres in Kirkcaldy and Dundee on October 1, with all money raised split between the two centres.

Margo added: “We didn’t think we would raise as much as we have but we’ve had great support from the local community.

“We’ve been spreading the message of Maggie’s – what they stand for, a cancer care centre for everyone, not just the person.”

To take part in the Round Pound appeal contact Louise Duncan on 01592 647997 to receive information and your collection box or email louise.duncan@maggiescentres.org, or, to donate to the Friends, visit their Facebook page.