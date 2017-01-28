World Cancer Day to raise funds for Maggie’s Fife

Our Maggie’s Centre is holding a special fundraising open day next week to mark World Cancer Day, and everyone is invited to join them.

Staff at the centre in the grounds of Victoria Hospital have organised the event on February 3 from 11am to 4pm.

They want to encourage people to come along to the centre and find out more about the host of support, groups and activities the Maggie’s Centre runs to help people with cancer, their family and friends.

Pam Dunn, the centre nutritionist, will be peparing soup and nibbles for guests between noon and 1.30pm and there will also be the ever flowing supply of home baking.

Visitors can partake in a bit of relaxation with a ‘Mindfulness session’ at 3.30pm led by Iain Wallace, psychologist.

And members of staff will be raising funds by attempting to cycle 25 miles to the Maggie’s Centre in Edinburgh on an exercise bike and would welcome your help or donations.

If not you can just relax and enjoy a cuppa and a chat around the Maggie’s kitchen table.

World Cancer Day on February 4 is a day when millions of people around the world will unite in the fight against cancer, taking part in a host of events to raise funds for vital research into cancer.

The charity’s primary goal is to significantly reduce illness and death caused by cancer by 2020.

Ali Clarke, Cancer Support Specialist at Maggie’s Fife said, “Cancer affects so many people in the UK, and beyond – it doesn’t just affect the person who has been diagnosed, but their family and friends too.

“We’re running a series of fundraising events at our centre on the eve of World Cancer Day as it is a great opportunity to not only show people what we do at Maggie’s Fife, but also gives everyone who comes through our door the chance to give back.”