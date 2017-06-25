Helicopter rescue at St Andrews castle

A girl became stranded on the rocks near St Andrews Castle last night, and had to be rescued by helicopter.
The dramatic incident was witnessed by a number of locals and visitors.
The coastguard helicopter was scrambled to the town around 8.50 p.m. after reports of a girl becoming stranded on the rocks.
The drama happened near the castle.
The chopper crew airlifted her with a winch.
She was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee as a precautionary measure, but is understood not to have been seriously hurt.