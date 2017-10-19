Help Kirkcaldy Rock the Toybox

A Kirkcaldy musician has organised a concert to raise funds for parents and guardians who might struggle to afford Christmas presents.

Rock the Toybox will take place at The Duchess of Kirkcaldy on November 3, and was organised following the success of the Rock the Hospice concert, which raised £1400 for Kirkcaldy Hospice.

The concert will feature a stacked line-up, with performances from local bands Revival Blues, Suited and Booted, The Dicksons, and Break the Butterfly.

Garry Stanton, organiser of the event and member of Suited and Booted, explained why he wanted to set up another fundraising concert.

He said: “I decided to do this following the great success of my fundraising project in January 2017, which raised £1400.

“To raise a decent amount of money on that occasion for such a great cause was a feel-good moment, and, knowing that there are quite a few kids in Fife whose families perhaps are not able to afford to buy much for them at Christmas, I thought it would be good to do something for them.

“As a musician, I am constantly interested in seeing what we, the Fife ‘muso’ community if you like, can do for people locally – it’s good to give back and change things for the better, even if in a tiny, modest way.

“The Duchess is a great venue, and Dallas and the guys there have generously agreed to let us put on our show there- tickets are now available from the venue.”

While Garry has been busy this year setting up the fundraising concerts, he has also managed to find time to form a new band.

He said: “I have managed to secure the talents of some great local bands, as well as my own band Suited and Booted, of course.

“I am also in the midst of forming a new band called Beatleboots, a Fife-based Beatles tribute – and hopefully you will all be hearing more about them as things develop and the band starts gigging properly in the next few months.”

Garry is urging people to attend the concert and help raise some funds for a positive local cause.

He said: “I want Rock the Toybox to be a big success.

“£6 for a ticket to see such talent is a steal, and I urge people who love live music and are keen to support a great local cause to come along– its going to be a great night!”

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 7pm, can be purchased for £6 from The Duchess of Kirkcaldy.