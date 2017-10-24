‘Heroic’ volunteers begin Corrie search

The father of missing airman Corrie McKeague has praised the ‘heroic’ volunteers who this week resumed the search for his son.

Martin McKeague and his wife Trisha, who live in Cupar, have headed back down to Suffolk as the heartbreaking operation continues.

On Monday, police began searching a 10,000 sq.metre area of a landfill site at Milton, near Cambridge, known as Cell 22.

It is next to the site of the original 20-week search, which was halted in July for a review to be carried out. The extended search is likely to take around four to six weeks.

It’s believed that Corrie accidentally ended up in the landfill facility after falling asleep in an industrial waste bin. The 23-year-old had become separated from colleagues after a night out in Bury St Edmunds with colleagues from RAF Honington in the early hours of September 24 last year.

In a statement issued by the McKeague family, Martin said: “As you can imagine, the time between the decision to halt the search back on July 21 and today’s announcement has been difficult for everyone.

“However, this family continues to remain focused on the facts and on finding my son, and we will continue to support the Suffolk police and the volunteers from both the Suffolk and Norfolk police departments 100 per cent as we have done from the outset.

“Equally, we will continue to challenge those individuals who have since the beginning of this investigation purposefully lied and misinformed the media and the public about the facts in this investigation. Those who have supported us have a right to know the truth.

“The facts and evidence in this investigation clearly point us towards the landfill site, and the police are doing the right thing by continuing to look for Corrie there.

“Trisha and I are heading down to Suffolk once again so that we can continue to take the opportunity afforded to us to meet with those heroic individuals face-to-face who have volunteered to search for my son. We see this as a privilege and have done so since the investigation of the landfill site began all those months ago.”

Meanwhile Suffolk Police have said that after careful re-checking of the data available to the Major Investigation Team, the area of the original 20-week search was still the location where there was the highest likelihood of finding Corrie.

However, the nature of waste disposal and its movement was not a precise science.