Historic Fife hotel ‘under offer’

Dunnikier House Hotel in Kirkcaldy
One of Kirkcaldy’s oldest and grandest hotels could soon be under new ownership.

The 15-bedroom hotel is currently under offer, after the property was sold at a reduced price tag of offers over £550,000.

The category B listed Georgian mansion house – which dates from 1793 – has been up for sale since 2015, when its price tag was first listed £850,000.

The hotel has a bar, lounge, restaurant and bistro, as well as meeting and function rooms, set in acres of public parkland next to Dunnikier Park Golf Club

The mansion was built as a family home for the Oswald family and remained in the family until 1944 when it was bought by Kirkcaldy Town Council, and then became a hotel in 1970.