Hope for East Neuk hall?

A group of East Neuk residents are investigating taking over the running of Earlsferry Town Hall.

The hall was included in a list of Fife Council buildings across the Kingdom that the authority is looking to transfer to the community. The list also included halls in St Monans, Pittenweem and Crail.

One group has formed in Earlsferry, with its 12 members researching the possibility of conducting a feasibility study of doing the Community Asset Transfer (CAT).

The steering group was formed following an open meeting in May to see how much interest there was in the village in keeping the hall running.

Lynda Rennie, a local resident and chairman of the steering group, said the group “shared the vision that the iconic hall will be repaired and renovated so it could once again be a vibrant part of our community”.

She added: “There are are now many events and festivals in the East Neuk that are looking for venues as well as the many activities, classes, support groups that use halls in the local villages.

“We think that Earlsferry Town Hall is such a beautiful, iconic and historic building that was once well used but has now fallen into such disrepair and neglect but could once again be a well used hall for our community as well as the wider community.

“There isn’t any other community space in Earlsferry and it would be great for the residents and locals to use the hall for a gathering space.”

If you would to help email lyndarennie14@gmail.com.