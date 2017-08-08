Hotel digs deep for bride-to-be

The story of Leven bride Jackie Waugh, who had been forced to hand over a further £600 to release the wedding dress she had already paid £1100 for, tugged at the heartstrings of several business that have stepped in to ensure Jackie’s wedding day goes as planned.

Stephen Guy, manager of the Gilvenbank Hotel in Glenrothes.

The kindhearted gesture was triggered by staff at the Gilvenbank hotel in Glenrothes where Miss Waugh is to have her wedding reception later this month.

Stephen Guy, manager of the Gilvenbank Hotel in Glenrothes, said he recognised Jackie from last week’s East Fife Mail story and decided to think of a way to offer his support.

Along with the Gilvenbank Hotel, Finishing Touches By Adele and X Cabs have also come together to discount the bride-to-be to the tune of £600 to cover her losses.

“It’s a wonderful gesture, I can’t thank them enough,” said Miss Waugh after being told the news.

Bride-to-be Jackie Waughwas not impressed by having to pay an extra �600 to secure her wedding dress last week.

Stephen Guy, manager at the Gilvenbank Hotel, said: “We read about the situation and just wanted to do something to ease the stress for Jackie , the lead up to any wedding day is stressful enough.”

Miss Waugh had been forced to pay a further £600 to dress designers in order to release her gown after the sudden closure of Kirkcaldy-based Bridal boutique – It’s Amore – two weeks ago because of financial difficulties.

A number of other customers had also been left without dresses following the closure.