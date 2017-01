Glenrothes has witnessed house prices rise by 351% in the last 30 years, according to a new study.

New towns in the UK have seen house prices outperform the national average, a Halifax report has found.

And Glenrothes is no different, with the average house price reaching £114,583, a rise of 351% since 1986.

Halifax, which used its own database, examined the house price performance of 26 new towns.