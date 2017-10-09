How you can help Fife band Shambolics win an award

Fans of Shambolics are being urged to vote for the Fife band online as they go up against the cream of Scottish music acts for a prestigious award.

The Kirkcaldy group are in the running for Best Rock/Alternative act at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards 2017, and are calling on fans to back them in the competition.

There’s only a few days left to vote, as the awards will be presented at the Garage in Glasgow on Thursday (October 12).

You can vote for Shambolics by going to http://officialsama.co.uk/vote/