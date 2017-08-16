Huge fire at old miners’ welfare building

Have your say

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the site of a former Fife social club.

Around 40 firefighters are currently battling the fire at the old Denbeath Miners’ Welfare Club on Institution Street, Methil.

the alarm was raised at around 12.30 this afternoon.

There are not thought to be any casualties.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Around 40 firefighters are currently tackling a blaze that has taken hold of a derelict building in Buckhaven.

“A total of seven appliances and a height appliance have been mobilised to the former bowling club premises in Den Walk.

Picture: George McLuskie

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews are presently working to contain the fire within the two storey building using powerful water jets.

“The alarm had been raised by a member of the public at 12.33pm.”

Although the listed Institute was built in 1924.