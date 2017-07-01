Huge numbers at Fife Pride’s vibrant, colourful event

Fife’s first ever Pride festival brought huge crowds into the heart of Kirkcaldy for a noisy, colourful parade today.

The High Street was the starting point for the event which had been months in the planning.

Fife Pride - LLoyd Daniels on stage

Many travelled into town to be part of Fife Pride which runs until this evening with live sets from Kym Mazelle and Tina Cousins in a giant marquee in the Town Square.

The parade was a vibrant, positive celebration of equality with the hashtag #beProudBeYou at the heart of its message.

Stuart Duffy, one of the leading figures behind the event, addressed a packed marquee at the start of an afternoon of entertainment.

He said: ‘‘Who would have thought five or ten years ago we would have a Pride event in Kirkcaldy?

Fife Pride, in the marquee at the Town Square

‘‘We are here to celebrate who we are and celebrate equality in Fife.

‘‘This is a fantastic event, but it is not enough to come out for one day and be proud about it – we have to live that way every day of our lives.

‘‘Our campaign ‘‘be proud, be you’’ is really important. The fight against discrimination and homophobia starts with each and every one of us.’’

The event enjoyed the support of a wide range of organisations including the police, fire service, Royal Navy, local charities and high schools, trades unions and some businesses.

Fife Pride - artwork at the Adam Smith Theatre

It was addressed by Councillor Julie Ford, Deputy Provost, and Lesley Laird MP for Kirkcaldy.