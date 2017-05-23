Hundreds of scooter enthusiasts say farewell to Stu

Hundreds of scooter enthusiasts turned out yesterday to say farewell to Guardbridge man Stuart Bousie, who died earlier this month on the A914 near Kettlebridge whilst riding home from a scooter rally on his yellow Piaggio Vespa.

The 46-year-old father-of-two was given a magnificent send-off by the scooterists, who followed his hearse from Steven Stewart Funeral Directors in Cupar to Kirkcaldy Crematorium, where Stuart was laid to rest.

Steven, himself a friend of Stuart’s and a fellow member of the Lone Sharks Scooter Club, said: “On behalf of our club thank you to each and every one of you who came and paid your respects to Stu yesterday, he would’ve been blown away by the amount of people who turned up, “It meant so much to us and also to his family.”