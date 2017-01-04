Hunt for thieves as van stolen from industrial estate

Police are hunting thieves after a “high-value” theft at an industrial estate, including a ‘tipper’ van.

The incident happened sometime between 7pm on Sunday January 1 and 12.50am on Monday at the Cartmore Industrial Estate in Lochgelly.

A white Iveco Daily Crew Cab Tipper vehicle was stolen, along with various other pieces of plant equipment and inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

Police described the theft as being of “hugh value” and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Colin Robson from Dunfermline CID said: “It is likely that the suspects will look to sell on the stolen items and so any members of the public, industrial plant retailers or scrap merchants who are offered any such items should contact police immediately.

“We would also ask anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the Cartmore Industrial Estate, between Sunday evening and the early hours of monday morning, to get in touch.”