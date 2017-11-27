IN PICTURES: Kirkcaldy lantern parade and light switch on

Crowds turned out to line the streets of Kirkcaldy on Saturday afternoon as the town switched on its Christmas lights.

The festivities began with the now annual lantern parade, organised by Kirkcaldy4All.

The procession, led by Fife drumming group Drumatik, made its way from the front of the Mercat Shopping Centre along the High Street, up Kirk Wynd, along Hunter Street and into the Town Square.

Once it arrived at the Town Square, the crowds enjoyed a performance of Kirkcaldy’s Christmas song, Bringing the Light, which was performed by local school children and projected onto the Town House.

The celebrations finished with a firework display from the roof of the Town House.

All pictures by George McLuskie.