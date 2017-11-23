Introducing Fife pupils to the world of work

Torbain Primary School is taking a wide-ranging approach to delivering careers education to pupils.

It is one of a number of Fife primary schools to have been among the first to start using innovative new career education tools on Scotland’s careers website My World of Work.

Pupils are using My World of Work’s tools for primary five to seven as part of the school’s drive to embed career education that could suit their personality type across the curriculum.

The school hosts an annual careers fair, which is attended by a number of employers, and learning from this was reinforced using My World of Work’s tools. Over 100 pupils have already used the resource and found it beneficial.

Claire Dingwall, principal teacher, said: “My World of Work supports the work we’re doing in the classroom in an interesting, interactive and accessible way.

“It’s increasing pupils’ awareness of potential jobs that they could one day be doing, and opening their eyes to types of careers that they maybe didn’t realise exist.

“The digital tools provide an interesting and engaging way to highlight skills to young people and for self-assessment. As feedback is specific, pupils can start thinking about their skills, qualities and strengths, and how they can get even better in these areas.”

Torbain takes part in a range of programmes that develop essential workplace skills by challenging team building, creativity and enterprising skills.