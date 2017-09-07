Investigation after fire at Fife park

Police are investigating a fire at a Fife park yesterday (Wednesday) evening.

Emergency services were called out to a fire at Silverburn Park at 6.44pm.

The fire involved two garden sheds, which had been used by Fife Employment Access Trust (FEAT), which runs events, activities and projects at the park, for storage.

The organisation had planned to develop one of sheds into a break room for volunteers and the other to be part of its campsite development.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police in Fife are investigating following a suspicious fire in Leven.

“The incident happened around 6.45pm on Wednesday 6th September within Silverburn Park on Largo Road.

“Two wooden sheds were set alight resulting in both outbuildings sustaining significant damage.

“Inquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.”

Items lost in the fire include a bouncy castle and garden games which it uses as its events.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to the fire at 6.44pm yesterday (Wednesday) evening.

A spokesman added: “Four appliances attended and crews used high-powered hoses to extinguish the fire.

“There were no casualties and the area was made safe before leaving the scene.”