Police and fire investigation teams are continuing to sift through the debris following a fire at and empty former hotel building in Fife.

In all six Scottish Fife and Rescue vehicles attended the blaze at the former Rescobie House Hotel building in Valley Drive, Leslie following a call out at around 9.40pm on Sunday evening.

Leslie High Street was closed off for several hours but has since reopened. However approach roads to the former hotel remain closed this morning.