Iron will needed for golfing marathon

Seven rounds of golf, 117 holes over 20 hours – that’s the charity challenge facing four Fife golfers today (Friday).

St Andreans Kevin Weir, Fiona Hastie and Ian Scott along with Scott Brownlie are undertaking the marathon round of golf.

They aim to raise £5000 for Maggie’s Centres and MacMillan Cancer Support – and even before they teed off at the first hole they have raised more than £4000.

It was an early start for the four, as they teed off at 3am, and are working their way round the seven St Andrews Links Trust courses before finishing with a round of the Old Course, expecting to reach the 18th green at around 11pm.

“Our golf will no doubt deteriorate as the day goes on, our feet will become sorer and sorer, our scores will progressively rocket as hopefully will the amount we can raise due to these efforts for this cause,” predicted Scott Brownlie earlier this week.

But he stressed that it was all in a good cause: “Many people are currently being touched by cancer in the modern world in which we live.

“The National Cancer Institute currently quote that 39.6 per cent of men and women can now expect to be diagnosed with some form of cancer within their lifetime,” Scott explained, adding that it was: “ Quite a shocking statistic.

“That’s why we have come together to raise sponsorship for two fantastic locally active organisations who are renowned for the support that they provide to individuals diagnosed and suffering from this dreadful disease – Maggie’s Centres and MacMillan Cancer Support.”

The foursome are playing the nine-hole Balgove course, along with 18 holes at the Castle, New, Jubilee, Eden and Strathtyrum courses, before reaching the Old Course.

Those seven courses extend to a total of 40,237 yards, or almost 23 miles, for the team to walk.

And they hope that more people will support their efforts: “We are so close to our £5000 target any additional profile support or help people can give would benefit so many people who need that help,” Scott added.

“Please support our efforts by supporting these two outstanding organisations and helping them continue to provide support to individuals diagnosed and suffering from this dreadful disease,” he appealed

And he offered: “A huge thank you to the St. Andrews Links Trust for making all of this possible, allowing us to play all seven of their golf courses in the middle of the season.”

All sponsorship, support, profile enhancement is greatly appreciated.

Donations can be made through the website uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/117holesinaday.