Is it a Bird? Is it a plane? ...Comic con eventcomes to Glenrothes this weekend

A world of comic book super heroes, fantasy and escapism is coming to Glenrothes this weekend and certainly plans to add a splash of colour to the town.

Hundreds are expected to flock to Rothes Halls on Saturday, many dressed in the costumes of their favourite fantasy characters, for the first ever Comic Con event to held in the town.

And the organisers are rolling out the red carpet for a number of hugely respected guests in the field of comic art and animation.

Joining a glittering roster of guests on the day are prolific writer and artist Dan McDaid, famed for his work associated with DC Comics, Doctor Who and Judge Dredd, and award-winning comic and video game writer Gordon Rennie (2000AD, Warhammer, Call of Duty).

And among the VIPs in attendance will be veteran Marvel and DC Comics artist Mike Collins (now the storyboard artist for Doctor Who, Class and Sherlock for the BBC) and 2000AD and Vertigo artist Will Simpson (currently storyboarding Game of Thrones for HBO), both of whom are sure to be top attractions for fans.

John Ferguson, writer of fantasy superhero comic Saltire, and Neil Slorance, a Scottish comic artist who is best known as the artist of Dungeon Fun as well as for his political cartoons, are among a list of notable talent that will also be meeting fans on the day.

Meanwhile, vendors from across Scotland wil also selling everything from original comic art to vintage comic books, and every type of memorabilia associated with the scene.

But most important of all will be the ‘cosplay’ element to any such comic-con event, whereby children and parents get to dress up and roleplay in the form of their favourite characters.

Children and adults alike are invited to dress up to display their love for their favourite characters. Cosplay participation is not mandatory, but who wouldn’t want to turn up to the Kingdom Centre dressed as Dr Who, one of the X-Men or a character from their favourite fantasy animation or comic book?

Gary Erskine, artist and creative director, told the Gazette: “We’re buzzing about this weekend as Glenrothes Comic Con will feature everyone’s favourites.

“There will be workshops and discussion panels featuring established creators and local talent, various vendors, and toys.

Doors open at 9.30am and the event runs until 5pm. Tickets priced just £1 can be booked online or directly from the Rothes Halls box office on 01592 611101.