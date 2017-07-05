It’s all in the name for small businesses

What’s in a name? The long-term success of a high street store, according to a new study which reveals the UK’s best small business names.
Research from marketing supplier Vistaprint has put the name of a business among the most essential considerations for anyone who is starting a new enterprise.
The study surveyed the shopping habits and opinions of 2,000 UK consumers to reveal the 20 most unique names, and highlight the more subtle effects of an unforgettable brand.
About 40 per cent of respondents said a memorable name would encourage them to enter a shop ahead of a more traditional title. And a third of shoppers were likely to recommend a business to a friend if its name left a good impression.
One in ten people said they could recall a striking name from over a decade ago and six in ten high street shoppers favoured creative names over more generic ones.
Oliver Harcourt, head of Vistaprint UK, said: “Having a creative business name is one example of how you can be more memorable to your customers and stand out from the crowd.
“Some of the shops from our poll are businesses that are generations old, showing that a catchy name can stand the test of time.”
Two-thirds of consumers said the ability to raise a smile made a shop more appealing. Meanwhile, half said it made the business easier to remember.
A quarter of respondents even believed they received better service from a store with a unique name.
Mr Harcourt added: “Eight in ten Brits like to try and shop locally where possible.
“We’re happy to see local stores keeping up the tradition of having creative and witty names as a way to stand out in their communities.
“We look forward to seeing many more to come in the future – and we’ve even created a guide to help new businesses come up with a memorable name for themselves.”
The 20 best small business names on UK high streets:
Spruce Springclean, carpet cleaners, Lostwithiel, Cornwall
Surelock Homes, locksmith, Portsmouth
Planet of the Grapes, wine bar and restaurant, London
Floral and Hardy, florists, Hertfordshire
A Fish Called Rhondda, fish and chip shop, Pentre, Wales
Wright Hassall, solicitors, Leamington Spa
Jean Claude Van Man, removal company, Merseyside
Sellfridges, white goods outlet, Stoke Newington
Grate Expectations, fireplace specialists, Wimbledon
Bonnie Tiler, tiling and plumbing, Gateshead
Deja Brew, coffee house, Denton
The Chopfather, barbers, Bristol
Barnie’s Rubble, DIY shop, Bolton
Facial Attraction, beauty salon, Pontypool, Wales
Samuel ‘L’ Jackson, driving instructor, Southport
Hair Raid Shelter, hairdressers, Downham Market, Norfork
Alan Cartridge, office supplies, Leeds
Jason Donervan, food truck, Bristol
Frying Nemo, fish and chip shop, Yorkshire
PG Trips, bus charter, Houghton le Spring
