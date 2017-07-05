It’s all in the name for small businesses

What’s in a name? The long-term success of a high street store, according to a new study which reveals the UK’s best small business names.

Research from marketing supplier Vistaprint has put the name of a business among the most essential considerations for anyone who is starting a new enterprise.

The study surveyed the shopping habits and opinions of 2,000 UK consumers to reveal the 20 most unique names, and highlight the more subtle effects of an unforgettable brand.

About 40 per cent of respondents said a memorable name would encourage them to enter a shop ahead of a more traditional title. And a third of shoppers were likely to recommend a business to a friend if its name left a good impression.

One in ten people said they could recall a striking name from over a decade ago and six in ten high street shoppers favoured creative names over more generic ones.

Oliver Harcourt, head of Vistaprint UK, said: “Having a creative business name is one example of how you can be more memorable to your customers and stand out from the crowd.

“Some of the shops from our poll are businesses that are generations old, showing that a catchy name can stand the test of time.”

Two-thirds of consumers said the ability to raise a smile made a shop more appealing. Meanwhile, half said it made the business easier to remember.

A quarter of respondents even believed they received better service from a store with a unique name.

Mr Harcourt added: “Eight in ten Brits like to try and shop locally where possible.

“We’re happy to see local stores keeping up the tradition of having creative and witty names as a way to stand out in their communities.

“We look forward to seeing many more to come in the future – and we’ve even created a guide to help new businesses come up with a memorable name for themselves.”

The 20 best small business names on UK high streets:

Spruce Springclean, carpet cleaners, Lostwithiel, Cornwall

Surelock Homes, locksmith, Portsmouth

Planet of the Grapes, wine bar and restaurant, London

Floral and Hardy, florists, Hertfordshire

A Fish Called Rhondda, fish and chip shop, Pentre, Wales

Wright Hassall, solicitors, Leamington Spa

Jean Claude Van Man, removal company, Merseyside

Sellfridges, white goods outlet, Stoke Newington

Grate Expectations, fireplace specialists, Wimbledon

Bonnie Tiler, tiling and plumbing, Gateshead

Deja Brew, coffee house, Denton

The Chopfather, barbers, Bristol

Barnie’s Rubble, DIY shop, Bolton

Facial Attraction, beauty salon, Pontypool, Wales

Samuel ‘L’ Jackson, driving instructor, Southport

Hair Raid Shelter, hairdressers, Downham Market, Norfork

Alan Cartridge, office supplies, Leeds

Jason Donervan, food truck, Bristol

Frying Nemo, fish and chip shop, Yorkshire

PG Trips, bus charter, Houghton le Spring

