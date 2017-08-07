It’s official - Fifers among the luckiest people in Scotland

The Kingdom of Fife is a hot bed for lottery winners, it has been revealed.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the Kingdom has produced the fourth highest number of Lottery millionaires over the past five years.

And the region also made the top five when it comes to big money lottery winners per head of population.

In the last five years 44 top tier prizes of at least £50,000 have been banked by players in the KY area, including the creation of 15 Lottery millionaires.

Local winners who have shared news of their win recently include Bill Bett from Markinch who had initially thought he had won a pint of milk only to discover he’s hit the jackpot.

The lucky retiree became an instant millionaire when he won the top prize of £1M on the from National Lottery scratchcard in June,

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Those with a KY postcode have enjoyed plenty of lottery luck over the past five years. It is one of the luckiest postcodes in Scotland.

“The National Lottery makes, on average, a new millionaire every day meaning there are big winners in every corner of the country.

“We are always ready to help celebrate and have plenty of champagne on ice.”

And it isn’t just individuals that are winning big, grants worth over £2.9bn have been distributed to 61,187 lottery funded projects in Scotland in recent years with beneficiaries including the Kelpies and the much anticipated V&A Museum of Design in Dundee.