It’s official: Fifers feel worse off than last year

People living in Fife are less happy in 2017 than they were last year, according to an annual study.

The latest Happiness Index from Bank of Scotland shows Fifers are 17% less happy in 2017.

The happiness index by region.

Despite being the happiest area in Scotland last year, Fife’s score has dropped ten points in the index from 56.56 to 46.69.

This year’s survey saw Mid Scotland top the happiness index with 51.61.

The Happiness Index looks at how happy Scots are in the communities in which they live and this year shows that the people of Scotland are 12% happier than when the Happiness Index began in 2015.

Overall happiness in Scotland has increased by 8% in the last year alone.

Glasgow this year was the most miserable, with a score of 30.92 – the lowest since the survey began.

Mike Moran, Director, Bank of Scotland said: “We’ve been tracking happiness in Scotland for three years now and over that period of time we’ve seen plenty of movement between which regions are the happiest in the communities in which they live.

“This year the Mid-Scotland region’s Happiness score increased by over 5 points, putting them at the top of the Happiness Index and achieving the highest recorded score since the Index began.

“Overall, happiness in Scotland has never been higher, with the Index showing growth every year since 2015, and increasing by 8% in the last year alone.”