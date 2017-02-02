Jail warning to man who had sex with 14-year old

A man who had sex with a 14-year-old girl over the course of a year after he befriended her on Facebook is facing jail.

John Carroll met the girl via the social networking site in summer 2014.

They began a sexual relationship, despite Carroll, then aged 19, knowing full well the girl was only 14.

Their relationship continued – in the full knowledge of the girl’s mother – for almost a year before they split just after her 16th birthday.

At one point they were caught in bed together by the girl’s uncle. Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told Dundee Sheriff Court said he had confronted Carroll, telling him he would “go to jail and on the sex offenders register”.

Miss Robertson added: “He was aware of her age but didn’t seem concerned about this.

“Her mother felt during their relationship she was withdrawn but more like herself after they split.

“After they broke up she thought about matters and decided to report it to police.”

Carroll, now 21, of High Street East, Anstruther, Fife, pleaded guilty on indictment to a charge under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act committed between August 22 2014 and September 29 2015 at various addresses in north-east Fife.

Defence solicitor Kerr Sneddon said: “He has no previous convictions. He is aware he will be placed on the sex offenders register.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until later this month for social work background reports and released Carroll on bail.

He said: “Because this is a sexual offence and you are over the age of 18 you will be subject to the notification requirements of the sex offenders register.”