Jewellery and cash taken in Kirkcaldy house raid

Police in Kirkcaldy are investigating after cash and jewellery worth four-figures were stolen from a house in Kirkcaldy.

The break-in happened at a home in the Calendar Avenue area of Hayfield on Monday.

Officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Constable Sean Martin of Kirkcaldy CID said: “We’re interested in hearing from anyone who was in this area between the hours of 11am and 8pm on Monday and who saw any suspicious persons or vehicles. This street is within a small housing estate and any unusual activity may have been noticed.

“Similarly if they noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area over last weekend, we would also like to hear from them.”

The break-in comes a week after a raid on a house in Dunvegan Avenue, Kirkcaldy in which jewellery and a four-figure sum of cash were among the items also stolen.

That led to the distraught owners putting up a £5000 reward for the conviction of the thieves responsible for ransacking their home and stealing the irreplaceable keepsakes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.