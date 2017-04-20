John’s win at Scottish Boys Open displays New breed of talent

The New Golf Club in St Andrews has witnessed excellent success in the Scottish Boys Open Championhip at Monifieth Links.

John Paterson won the Championship on one under par for the four rounds, two clear of last year’s Scottish Boys order of merit winner Jamie Stewart.

Pol Berge and Ben Caton.

And fellow New Golf Club junior team members Ben Caton finished tied ninth on 11 over par, and Pol Berge tied 13th on 14 over par.

John, Ben and Pol are all members of the New Golf Club junior team, developing their games at the St Andrews Golf Academy, having benefited from golf development training via the St Andrews Links Junior Golf Association and associated infrastructure, with their support network of coaching.

To have three boys in the top 15 is an excellent achievement for the New Golf Club.

From 144 starters in the a broad international field at the April 12-14 event, a cut was made for the top 40 players and ties after rounds one adn two on the Wednesday and Thursday, and the final field played 36 holes last Friday morning and afternoon.

The Championship winner, John Paterson shot a final round 67, including eagles at the 1st and 8th, narrowly missing a third eagle at the 18th.

He made an outstanding speech at the presentation, thanking his family and his local golf network of support and coaches who lead his development, together with the Monifieth Links, which had had presented the course in superb condition.

The magnificent Scottish Boys Open Championship trophy and Gold Medal was handed over by vice-president of Scottish Golf, Malcolm Mitchell, who is also a past captain of the New Golf Club.

Malcolm declared himself “very proud of the three outstanding young golfers representing the New Golf Club, St Andrews, playing in a large field, representing 15 countries from across the globe”.

He added: “The boys have our congratulations for their excellent achievements. I understand they are all very excited for the season ahead, and they are looking forward to playing in more Junior and Senior Amateur Golf Championships in the near future, we wish them well in their continued development.”

Pictured is John Paterson receiving the Scottish Boys Open Championship trophy, with Malcolm Mitchell, vice-president of Scottish Golf and Graeme Waghorn, chairman of Monifieth Golf Links Trust, at the 18th green of Monifieth Golf Links. Inset, Pol Berge and Ben Caton, shortly after finishing the final round of the Championship.