Join us in the newsroom for #TrustedNewsDay

Today, the Fife Free Press, along with local titles across the UK, is staging an interactive #TrustedNewsDay as part of our campaign to Fight Fake News - and we want you to be part of it.

The event will give you the opportunity to quiz us on how we take decisions about stories both in our newspaper and on our website and offer feedback on how we can offer a better service to you going forward.

Through Facebook Live you will be able to visit our newsroom at 9.30am.

Throughout the #TrustedNewsDay we will also be posting videos on Facebook and our websites with short interviews from some of our journalists.

They will be talking about their jobs and why delivering honest journalism is central to everything we do.

You can join us on Friday through this newspaper’s website or its Facebook page – or ask us a question on Twitter. Editor Allan Crow will also be running a Q&A session through his Twitter account – @FifeFreePressEd – and you are invited to take part between 10am and noon.

Fighting Fake News has seen hundreds of local papers highlight their highly-trusted credentials through features and news stories.

The campaign, which launched a week ago and will continue to run up to and through Local Newspaper Week (May 15-12), has prompted Prime Minister Theresa May to comment on the dangers of fake news on social media and the importance of a free press.

LNW will see the public invited to vote for their favourite local newspaper campaign.