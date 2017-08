Have your say

Judy Murray is set to wow the crowds in St Andrews tomorrow night (Friday).

The mum of two-times Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will be regaling a 250-strong audience with stories from the pages of her recent autobiography ‘Knowing the Score’.

The book tour event, which has been organised by Waterstones, is a sell-out and takes place at Hope Park and Martyrs’ Church, St Mary’s Place at 8pm.