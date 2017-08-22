Judy Murray visits Fife

Judy Murray was in Fife this week to promote her autobiography, Knowing the Score.

More than 250 people packed into Hope Park and Martyrs’ Church in St Andrews to enjoy an evening with the tennis coach.

Murray spoke about her autobiography, Knowing the Score. (Pic: Peter Adamson)

Murray discussed her book during the event, which was organised by Waterstones.

The book covers the challenges Murray has faced, from raising her two sons and helping them on the path to sporting glory to facing entrenched sexism.

Stuart Paterson of Waterstones said: “Judy’s book has been one of this summer’s bestsellers and we were thrilled to be able to bring her to St Andrews.

“We’ve previously hosted events with golfing legends like Gary Player and Sam Torrance, so it was great to be able to do something for local tennis fans too.”